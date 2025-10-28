Snow falling in Rolleston

Snow has been falling in parts of Canterbury, including Rolleston and Lincoln, on Tuesday morning.

It comes after an Orange snow warning was issued for the Canterbury High Country south of SH73, Queenstown Lakes District about and north of Wanaka, and Central Otago about and north of Ranfurly.

The snow started to fall in Rolleston and Lincoln from about 8am on Tuesday, while sleet has been reported in Christchurch's southern suburbs, including Hornby and Wigram.

Metservice says people can expect 5 to 10 cm of snow to settle above 500 metres in most of Canterbury today and 10 to 20 cm above 800 metres about the Mackenzie Basin and northern parts of Otago.

A heavy snow watch is also in place for Banks Peninsula from 5am to 1pm and snow above 300m may approach warning levels.

"Travel on hill roads could become difficult," Metservice said.

It was still snowing in Twizel this morning. Photo: Mary Lindsay / Facebook

Travel disruption and damage to trees and powerlines is possible and the cold conditions may cause stress for livestock, Metservice says.

Mt Cook also received about 20cm of snow last night - with more still to come, Metservice says.

On Monday, contractors were sent to help stranded motorists on the Haast Pass and Lindis Pass after police received seven reports of cars trapped in heavy snow.

Most highways are gradually reopening following last week's storm. SH79 between Geraldine and Fairlie and SH82 from Waimate to Kurow are open.

A road snowfall warning is in place for Lewis Pass (SH7) from 6am to 6pm, Porters Pass (SH73) until noon, and Arthur's Pass from 3am to 4pm.

The Leith Saddle was among the areas in Otago blanketed with snow yesterday, the MetService recording a temperature of 0.2°C there between 1pm and 2pm.

"That cold air and that wet weather — perfect conditions for that snow to form and to come through," MetService meteorologist John Law said.

Reports of snow were also received in Ranfurly, St Bathans and through inland Otago, Law said.

Courtney Johnston, of Dunedin, said she and her family were cooped up at home when they saw it was starting to snow on the Kilmog yesterday.

They had been in their dressing gowns and pyjamas at home all day and "needed to get out of the house".

"So we thought, we’ll just go for a drive and get these bloody kids out of the house.

"We thought, we’ll go out and then we can come home to a nice warm roast and chill out for the night."