Student drinking issues raised at Canterbury hotel's alcohol licence hearing

The District Licensing Committee hearing on The Famous Grouse's liquor licence. Photo: Daniel Alvey

Problems with student drinking at The Famous Grouse in Lincoln are under the spotlight at an alcohol licence hearing which got under way this morning.

Police, the Selwyn District Council licensing inspector and the Canterbury medical officer of health are opposing the renewal of the Gerald St hotel's liquor licence.

The Selwyn District Licensing Committee was shown a number of videos, including some from a “Mr Grouse” event in August last year.

In one of the videos, a man can be seen dancing naked on the runway. During the video he hit two glasses that injured two female patrons, resulting in a police callout.

Senior Constable Genevieve Craddock told the committee the hotel was lucky to only receive a warning following the event.

The committee heard how Craddock and district council chief licensing inspector Malcolm Johnston monitored the outside of the hotel one night without alerting staff.

They conducted the survey on a Wednesday night, which is a popular night for students at the pub.

Video from the night showed students running around the outside of the pub near closing time, including people climbing on the front of a ute.

The Famous Grouse Hotel at Lincoln. Photo: Supplied

Craddock told the committee members of security and hotel general manager Kurt Young were outside the bar watching what was occurring. Craddock said they did not take any action to stop the behaviour.

Craddock said they observed students shouting, urinating, and running all over the road.

At one point, the Grouse courtesy van was observed honking at patrons who were on the road.

Craddock warned hotel management about hosting student events on Wednesday nights after problems with other pubs in Springston and Yaldhurst.

The Lincoln Club operates The Famous Grouse through its company Famous Grouse 2009 Ltd. The club has about 500 members and promotes itself as 'the club in a pub'.

The hearing is scheduled for today and tomorrow. A number of supporters from the Lincoln Club are at the hearing in support of The Famous Grouse.