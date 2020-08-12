Student drivers in police spotlight as part of new campaign

Police will be monitoring student drivers near schools in the Selwyn district as part of a campaign on driver licence conditions. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Young Canterbury drivers flouting their driver licence conditions will be in the police spotlight from this week.

A new campaign has been launched that will focus on students' driving near schools in the Selwyn district.

Senior Constable Scott Mclachlan said it aims to stop drivers who are breaching the conditions of their licences.

"The learner and restricted licences have certain restrictions around carrying passengers and the times they can drive and that sort of thing.

"We want to stop and educate them on the risks that they are creating.

"It’s not just from the enforcement side in terms of fines and demerit points, but there are further increased risks if they’re involved in a crash or may not be covered by insurance.”

High schools in the district are in support of the campaign.

Ronan Bass.

Ellesmere College principal Ronan Bass said police had been in touch about the campaign.

“I think it is a good idea, I think education in all its many varied forms is a great idea rather than fully taking a punitive approach. I think it will be really effective."

Rolleston College principal Rachel Skelton said: “As a school we fully support and endorse the police’s commitment to support the education of young drivers.

“The Selwyn police, especially Community Constable Bruce Ward already make a huge effort to engage consistently with schools in a proactive way. This is yet another great example of this.”

Darfield High School students will also be under the spotlight in the new campaign. Principal James Morris said: "I think a special focus on issues of concern is useful to remind us of our responsibilities.

"Young drivers are an at-risk group and the conditions on their licences are to help keep them and other road users safe.

"We work closely with local police to support our children to make good decisions.”

There will be an increased police presence around schools and surrounding streets starting this week and ending in the second week of October, Mclachlan said.

Rather than being fined, drivers caught breaching their licence conditions will instead be invited to a seminar later in the year.

"If they attend and they take on board the presentation, then we won’t issue a fine and demerit points.

"If they decline to show up then they will get a ticket, which will be dated back to when they were dealt with.”

Lincoln High School principal Kathy Paterson was aware of the campaign.

"Anything that we can do collectively to help with young drivers in Selwyn is very much to be supported.”