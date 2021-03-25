Student leadership structure changed at Lincoln High School

Kate Olijkan, Johannes Ras, Sophie Parker and Emma Jackson. ​Photo: Supplied

Lincoln High School has introduced a new student leadership structure in 2021.

The school no longer has two head students and two deputy head students. It has replaced them with a team of four head students.

The head students for this year are Kate Olijkan, Johannes Ras, Sophie Parker and Emma Jackson.

"The process to get to our awesome foursome is robust and is designed to ensure that we select a group of four students who can each bring their own strengths, and work collectively as a team,” deputy principal Kylie Horgan said.

Students interested in the roles submitted a written application.

This was followed by short-listing, interviews, and a head-to-head challenge afternoon.

They also had to organise an important school event, before undergoing a final interview.

"From the start, our head student team has been strong.

"They have been busy brainstorming and planning for the year ahead of them," Horgan said.

The school will host a hui on May 5 for all Selwyn secondary school head students, where they will share ideas for their schools and the region.