Thursday, 25 March 2021

Student leadership structure changed at Lincoln High School

    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts
    3. Selwyn

    Kate Olijkan, Johannes Ras, Sophie Parker and Emma Jackson. ​Photo: Supplied
    Kate Olijkan, Johannes Ras, Sophie Parker and Emma Jackson. ​Photo: Supplied
    Lincoln High School has introduced a new student leadership structure in 2021.

    The school no longer has two head students and two deputy head students. It has replaced them with a team of four head students.

    The head students for this year are Kate Olijkan, Johannes Ras, Sophie Parker and Emma Jackson.

    "The process to get to our awesome foursome is robust and is designed to ensure that we select a group of four students who can each bring their own strengths, and work collectively as a team,” deputy principal Kylie Horgan said.

    Students interested in the roles submitted a written application.

    This was followed by short-listing, interviews, and a head-to-head challenge afternoon.

    They also had to organise an important school event, before undergoing a final interview.  

    "From the start, our head student team has been strong. 

    "They have been busy brainstorming and planning for the year ahead of them," Horgan said.

    The school will host a hui on May 5 for all Selwyn secondary school head students, where they will share ideas for their schools and the region. 

    drivesouth-pow-family_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter