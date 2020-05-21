Supermarket plans changed after community feedback

The revised plans for a Countdown supermarket in Lincoln. Photo: Supplied

Plans for a Countdown supermarket in a small Canterbury township have been modified in response to feedback from the community.

Lincoln Developments Ltd has applied to build and operate a 3063m2 supermarket in the Flemington subdivision on Birchs Rd in Lincoln between 7am and 10pm, seven days a week.

Flemington developer Shane Kennedy spoke with some of the residents who expressed opposition to the proposal and their feedback has been used to improve the plan.

“We’ve significantly improved the external design of the building to reduce the visual scale and improve the external appearance, added more trees to the car park and the street frontage, as well as a low stone wall with post and rail fencing," Kennedy said.

"We have added landscaping and trees to the loading dock screening, and reduced the height of street signage.

“The car park layout has also been changed and we can now include two dedicated drive-through car parks for customers with click and collect orders," he said.

Kennedy said he is pleased it has been able to make the changes and is confident the outcome will be better for residents.

The new supermarket is expected to create between 70-90 new jobs in the local community.

"These will be a mixture of full and part time positions.

"The café is likely to require another five staff. These new positions will make a significant contribution to the Lincoln community,”

The Selwyn District Council has publicly notified the resource consent application, meaning people can have their say on the development.

The submission period has been extended until May 26 due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

"The new Countdown will be a vital part of this popular development and it could be opening its doors to shoppers late 2021 or early 2022.

*The resource consent process isn’t a public vote, but I encourage local residents who support the project to make a submission to the council," Kennedy said.

Find more information about the proposal here and submission forms are available here.