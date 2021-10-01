Friday, 1 October 2021

Trout fishing season opens with a bang on the Selwyn River

    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts
    3. Selwyn

    Photo: RNZ
    Photo: RNZ
    Keen Canterbury anglers have been cleaning off their rods and gumboots as they get ready for the first cast of the trout fishing season today.

    Peter Meecham is a lifelong trout fisherman and was out on the Selwyn River, near Christchurch, on Friday morning for the first day of the season.

    Meecham spoke to RNZ's Corin Dann while out on the water:

    The start of the new fishing season is a highly anticipated time of the year for anglers.

    A recent nationwide Fish & Game survey showed people who reactivated their licences this year said they bought it mostly because they were encouraged to by friends and family, and because fishing was easily added to their holiday plans.

    Enjoying nature, escaping everyday stress and spending time with friends and family were the top three reasons why people went fishing.

    The "thrill of the catch" came fourth.

    Fish & Game officer Bruce Quirey noted the start of the new fishing season on October 1 lined up with Mental Health Awareness Week (from September 27 to October 3) this year.

    "For most people who went fishing for the first time and for those who took it up again after a few years’ break, fishing’s a way to enjoy nature and get outdoors," Quirey said.

    "It’s really interesting because their top three responses all relate to mental wellness."

    Quirey said Fish & Game wanted to find what motivated people to go fishing, and specifically why they bought a fishing licence in 2020-21.

    -Additional reporting RNZ and hamish.maclean@odt.co.nz

     

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter