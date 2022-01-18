Tuesday, 18 January 2022

Truck driver killed in Rolleston crash named

    The crash happened at the corner of Main South Rd and Rolleston Drive about 7.20am on Monday....
    The crash happened at the corner of Main South Rd and Rolleston Drive about 7.20am on Monday. Photo: File image
    The man killed in a crash involving two trucks south of Christchurch on Monday morning has been named.

    Sikander Pal Singh was killed when the light truck he was driving collided with another truck at the intersection of Main South Rd (State Highway 1) and Rolleston Drive about 7.20am on Monday.

    A police spokesperson said the Indian national was the sole occupant of a light truck.

    Singh died at the scene of the crash. Another person was moderately injured.

    SH1 was closed for several hours following the crash.

    "Police’s thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to his family and love ones," the spokesperson said.

    "Police will be making enquiries in relation to the death on behalf of the Coroner, who will release their finding in due course."

     

     

