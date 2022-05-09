Two injured after serious crash in Rolleston

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Emergency services were called to the crash at the intersection of Wards and Sandy Knolls Rds about 7.30am.
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said extraction tools were used to free them.
A St John spokesperson said they sent two ambulances, one rapid response vehicle and one manager to the scene.
Two patients were being treated – one in a serious condition and one in a moderate condition and are expected to be transported to Christchurch Hospital.
The car appears to have rolled some distance.
-By Devon Bolger