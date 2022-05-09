Monday, 9 May 2022

Two injured after serious crash in Rolleston

    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts
    3. Selwyn

    The crash scene in Rolleston this morning. Photo: George Heard
    Fire crews worked to free a person trapped after a crash in Rolleston this morning.

    Emergency services were called to the crash at the intersection of Wards and Sandy Knolls Rds about 7.30am.

    A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said extraction tools were used to free them.

    A St John spokesperson said they sent two ambulances, one rapid response vehicle and one manager to the scene.

    Two patients were being treated – one in a serious condition and one in a moderate condition and are expected to be transported to Christchurch Hospital.

    The car appears to have rolled some distance.

    -By Devon Bolger

    NZ Herald

