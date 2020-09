Two people have serious injuries after a two-vehicle collision in Selwyn this afternoon.

As of 4.20pm police remained at the scene of the crash at Leaches Rd and Rakaia Gorge Rd in Windwhistle, Selwyn.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash just before 1.30pm.

Two people received serious injuries and have been transported to hospital by helicopter.

A scene examination is underway.