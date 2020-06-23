Tuesday, 23 June 2020

1.15 pm

Two-vehicle crash closes Selwyn road

    1. Star News
    2. Districts
    3. Selwyn

    A two-vehicle crash in rural Canterbury has caused a road closure.

    A police spokesperson said they are responding to the report of a crash on Two Chain Rd in Burnham, Selwyn.

    The crash was reported about 12.40pm and the vehicles are blocking both lanes.

    "There are no reports of any injuries," the spokesperson said.

    "The road is closed and diversions are in place. Motorists are advised to avoid the area, if possible."  

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter