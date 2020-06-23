Two-vehicle crash closes Selwyn road

A two-vehicle crash in rural Canterbury has caused a road closure.

A police spokesperson said they are responding to the report of a crash on Two Chain Rd in Burnham, Selwyn.

The crash was reported about 12.40pm and the vehicles are blocking both lanes.

"There are no reports of any injuries," the spokesperson said.

"The road is closed and diversions are in place. Motorists are advised to avoid the area, if possible."