Two-vehicle crash involving bus in Prebbleton

Emergency services have been called to a crash involving a bus in Prebbleton.

The two-vehicle crash was reported about 1pm on Friday at the intersection of Robinsons and Birchs Rd.

The road has been temporarily blocked due to the crash, police said.

There has not been any reports of serious injuries at this stage.

It is understood a vehicle may have run through a stop sign and clipped the bus.

A St John spokesperson said two ambulances had been called to the scene.

A Fire and Emergency NZ crew from Lincln has been sent to the scene.