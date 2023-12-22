Underused community halls could be sold

Sheffield Hall is one of 12 halls potentially up for sale, lease or demolition. PHOTO: SDC

Twelve community halls in Selwyn may be up for sale, lease or demolition.

Courtenay Hall, Doyleston Hall, Glenroy Community Hall, Greendale Hall, Greenpark Community Centre, Halkett Community Centre, Killinchy Community Centre, Kimberley Hall, Lake Coleridge Community Hall, Mead Hall, Sheffield Hall and Tawera Hall all have low utilisation, putting them at risk for divestment.

Councillors agreed to staff undertaking assessments of the 12 community centres and halls, which have low utilisation and low revenue, with the intent of understanding their place within the community and the potential for alternative arrangements. This could include sale, lease or demolition.

The assessments will include understanding the ownership and status of the land, compliance requirements, community interest and social benefit, revenue and expenditure, condition of buildings, proximity to other council facilities, and the demographic profile of the community.

If the halls are deemed not to have enough use or are considered too costly to operate, the council will look to divest them.

Doyleston Hall, near Leeston, cost $2690 to run in 2022/23 but only brought in $119. PHOTO: SDC

Of the 12, eight are in the Malvern Ward. Councillor Lydia Gliddon said council needed to assess the halls strategically.

“We need to take a strategic approach to look at what we have, the condition and what investment is needed.

“We also need to make sure that council facilities give the community what they want and need,” Gliddon said.

She said further assessment beyond just the utilisation will show the public good of the facilities.

“For a rural community, it may not be hitting the targets, but the community factor and social licence has an immense value to our smaller towns, these are important landmarks for our communities, typically built by our local people,” Gliddon said.

Of the halls, Hororata, Sheffield, Doyleston, Greenpark and Lake Coleridge only get four to 10 hires per year.

Mead, Southbridge, Killinchy, and Tawera have a single user group with weekly use, often at a historic special rate, and less than five times per year outside of a single user, generating little revenue.

Arthurs Pass, Castle Hill, Halkett, Kimberley, and Courtenay have an operating budget but do not generate any revenue.

Real estate agent Brendan Shefford said there would be a market for the halls if they were put up for sale.

“It would depend if there was land zoned for subdivision, you’d have a developer who would buy it.

“There also may be people looking to buy it to convert it into a house."

Shefford said there could also be church groups or hiring groups for things like weddings which could also look to buy the halls.