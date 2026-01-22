'Unmanaged growth': Strategy needed to stop urban sprawl

Aerial maps from 2010-2015, left, and the latest imagery shows the Rolleston area has grown by about 50%, while the population has increased by 214% in the last 10-15 years. Images: Canterbury Maps

Selwyn's rapid expansion shows no sign of easing, prompting growing concerns about the way development is reshaping the district.

In the last 10-15 years, Rolleston’s urban zoning has increased from 10sq km to 15sq km. During that time, its population has surged from about 10,000 to about 34,100.

More growth is already locked in. The Carter Group are planning a 3500-home subdivision in Rolleston West.

Urban Estates has purchased 160ha of farmland to the north for a development expected to deliver around 2500 homes, which will likely be progressed through a private plan change.

At the current rate of about 2% growth per year, Rolleston is expected to reach a population of 50,000 – the threshold to be called a city – by 2045.

Mayor Lydia Gliddon said she is increasingly concerned about how and where growth is occurring.

“We can’t keep seeing urban sprawl as we have. Growth needs to happen where it’s practical, serviced, and makes sense for communities. The issue isn’t growth, it’s unmanaged growth," she said.

Gliddon said she wants the district to grow smartly, not just big.

"That means building around our existing towns, making sure roads, pipes, and parks are ready before houses go up.

“Our job is to make sure growth strengthens Selwyn rather than stretching services or losing what people value about living here. We’re not about endless subdivisions; we’re about places people love to live.”

Over the past decade, the pace and location of growth has largely been beyond the council’s control, driven by successive government reforms aimed at easing housing shortages in major cities.

Those reforms have also made it easier for developers to rezone greenfield land in Selwyn through private plan changes.

Gliddon acknowledged the current Government reforms, which include cutting red tape from the Resource Management Act, tightening the rules of what councils can do, and the regional council reforms, will make it easier for developers.

“The Government wants to speed up housing and cut red tape, so councils will have less discretion in some areas, particularly around zoning and consenting processes.”

“Our job will be making sure the basics – like infrastructure and community services – keep up, and that development is coordinated and doesn’t burden the ratepayer.

Gliddon said protecting the district’s farmland is a must.

“Once productive land is gone, it’s gone, so any development on high-quality soils must be rigorously tested,” she said.

While there are protections like the National Policy Statement for Highly Productive Land, designed to protect good soils for farmland, they can be disregarded if growth demands outweigh the need to protect the soils and is often done a case-by-case basis.

For example, last year, the Environment Court stopped a plan for Lincoln businessman Lynn Townsend to rezone his property and some of his neighbours' land for a business park largely because it was on highly productive land.

Mike Blackburn.

Construction analyst Mike Blackburn said claims Selwyn is losing too much highly productive land to housing are “dubious”.

“On someone’s chart, it may be labelled highly productive because of the soil type, but it’s not, because it’s not being used.”

Gliddon believed a balance between the need for housing and protecting the land could be struck.

"Selwyn needs homes for people, but we also need to keep feeding people. Agriculture isn’t just part of our heritage, it’s still Selwyn’s single biggest economic contributor and a critical part of New Zealand’s food system,” Gliddon said.

One fix to urban sprawl is to build up, but despite the scale of expansion, Rolleston has largely remained a single-storey town.

In November, 80.3% of residential consents in Christchurch were for multi-unit developments. In Selwyn, that figure was just 26.8%, with most consents for duplexes rather than multi-storey housing.

While medium-density housing has been slow to take hold, overall density has still increased. The 2016 District Plan required 10 households per hectare, compared with 15 households per hectare under the current plan.

That change is reflected in population figures - while Rolleston’s urban area has grown by about 50%, its population has increased by 241%.

Urban sprawl in Selwyn is largely market-driven, with strong demand for housing and developers capitalising on flat, easily subdivided land. As a result, the speed and direction of growth – particularly in Rolleston – has often been shaped by private plan changes rather than council-led planning.

Photo: File image

Real estate agent Chris Jones said people are choosing Selwyn because they want a three‑bedroom family home on a 400sq m section.

“I argue people are voting with their feet because they are buying sections flat out,” Jones said.

Blackburn said the trend extends beyond Rolleston to Selwyn’s outer townships, including Darfield, Leeston, Southbridge and Kirwee.

For example, Darfied’s population has increased by 52% in the last 15 years from 2350 peopel to 3590 people and its footprint is sprawling

“This just reinforces the fact that everybody wants to live in Selwyn, and it is a really good news story,” he said.

“Urban sprawl is going to continue in Selwyn because of its popularity.”

He said the average section size in Rolleston is about 400sq m, often smaller, and argued intensification is impractical in much of the town, where the average home is only about 10 years old.

“You are just not going to knock down all these new houses to rebuild three houses on them.”

He said the southeast of Rolleston, where homes were built between the 1970s and 1990s, was the only area where redevelopment might be viable.

Rolleston still offered good value compared to Christchurch, Blackburn said.

“Kevlar Homes are putting out brand new, really top‑quality houses for $650,000, and people are going, ‘it’s that or an apartment in the centre of Christchurch’. That’s what is driving growth.”

Marcus Robinson.

Lincoln University PhD student and senior tutor in landscape architecture Marcus Robinson said the loss of productive soils at the urban fringe was a global issue, and particularly pronounced in Selwyn.

“Greenfield subdivisions form part of the problem because housing development locks in land use for future generations.”

Robinson said slowing urban sprawl would require a cultural shift.

“A lot of the research points towards a more sustainable, compact urban form, but that actually requires New Zealanders to embrace higher‑density living.”

He said mixed zoning could help subdivisions feel less urban by integrating green space and other multi-use spaces.

“You can have things like recreation alongside habitat corridors, and food production alongside stormwater management.”

Robinson cited the Liffey Stream in Lincoln as an example of an area which doubles as a greenway with the area remaining untouched while the town has grown around it.

A study last year showed Rolleston had the second‑worst tree canopy of 78 cities and towns in the country, with 7.9% coverage.

Robinson said current zoning practices typically separate housing and farming, rather than considering broader outcomes.

“We need to have a strategic and holistic approach to planning that considers all factors.”