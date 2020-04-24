Upper Selwn Huts residents to boil water after vandalism to water supply

Upper Selwyn Huts residents have been advised to begin boiling water after vandalism to the water supply.

A district council spokesman said no E.coli has been detected but due to vandalism, it cannot be guaranteed the water is safe to drink.

The district council will continue to monitor the system and keep residents informed of any updates.

When a boil water notice is in place, the Ministry of Health advises that people should boil or treat all water from taps before drinking, brushing teeth or using it in food preparation.

In addition, water used to make ice should also be boiled before freezing.

Bringing water to the boil is sufficient to kill all bugs.