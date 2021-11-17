Wednesday, 17 November 2021

We saved the house: Lincoln firefighters stop flames 2m from home

    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts
    3. Selwyn

    A large fire destroyed multiple buildings and farm machinery near Lincoln. Photo: George Heard
    A large fire destroyed multiple buildings and farm machinery near Lincoln. Photo: George Heard
    A fire that started in a Lincoln hedge and was fanned by strong winds has claimed two cars and a tractor and came within metres of a farmhouse.

    Eight fire appliances and crews were called to the blaze on a lifestyle block on Greenpark Rd in Lincoln about 4.30pm on Tuesday.

    Lincoln chief fire officer Jeremy Greenwood said it started in a macrocarpa hedge and quickly spread to the farm buildings and was threatening the house.

    Firefighters tackle a large blaze at Lincoln that claimed two sheds. Photo: George Heard
    Firefighters tackle a large blaze at Lincoln that claimed two sheds. Photo: George Heard
    "We managed to stop it spreading to the house," said Greenwood.

    "We saved the house."

    The fire was stopped two metres from the home, blistering the paint on the outside.

    Greenwood said the owner was "happy the house was saved".

    "He was pretty stoked, pretty happy."

    Two vehicles including a van, and a tractor were lost in the blaze. Photo / George Heard
    Two vehicles including a van, and a tractor were lost in the blaze. Photo / George Heard
    Two farm sheds alongside the hedge were destroyed along with two vehicles and a tractor.

    Greenwood said the macrocarpa hedge was "like a can of petrol".

    Firefighters had the fire under control within an hour and spent four hours at the scene.

    Greenwood warned that with the strong winds it doesn't take much for any rubbish fire to flare up and spread.

    NZ Herald

    Sponsored Content

     

    suv-updated-banner_0.jpg

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter