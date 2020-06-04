Work to start on Lincoln Uni rec centre upgrade

Thursday, 4 June 2020

    An artist's impression of the redeveloped sports and recreation centre. Image: Lincoln University
    Work on the redevelopment of Lincoln University’s sport and recreation centre will start on Monday.

    A Lincoln University spokeswoman said 330 cu m of concrete will be delivered to the site by 60 to 70 trucks over a period of about six hours.

    Measuring 855m², the new floor slab will almost double the area of the previous space.

    A second and final pour is scheduled for June 22, after which construction of the steel framing will begin.

    The middle core of the recreation centre building, which housed the reception area and changing rooms, was demolished last month to make way for the new building extension.

    "The redeveloped sport and recreation centre will deliver a safe, modern recreational facility, where students, staff and the wider Lincoln community can gather to advance their physical and mental well-being," the spokeswoman said.

    The redevelopment is part of a wider campus development programme at the university.

