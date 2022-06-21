Your chance to lead Selwyn into the future

Photo: File image

If you've thought about making a difference in the Selwyn district, here's your chance to become a community board member, councillor or even the mayor.

Selwyn District Council will be holding four information workshops between June 28 and July 5 across the district for prospective candidates in October’s local body elections.

"This is an opportunity for people interested in standing in the 2022 elections to learn more about the nomination and election processes and the roles of councils and elected members," says council chief executive David Ward who will lead the workshops.

"It’s also a chance to have any questions answered."

Candidate workshops will be held from 7pm-8.30pm on these dates and locations:

June 28 – West Melton Community and Recreation Centre

June 29 – Darfield Recreation Centre

June 30 – Council offices, Rolleston

July 5 – Leeston Library

"We are encouraging anyone who wants to make a difference in the local community to take a stand," Ward said.

David Ward.

"Local government and local democracy are fundamental to our community and provide the opportunity for everyone’s voice to be heard.

"The mayor, councillors and community board members are elected to be community leaders and to represent the views and interests of all communities.

"We need a range of elected members of different ages, ethnicities and backgrounds to represent the diversity of our community," he said.

People over the age of 18 can stand for election. They must be a New Zealand citizen, enrolled in the Selwyn electorate and be nominated by two people over 18 who are also enrolled to vote in the area the candidate is planning to stand in.

In the elections, 10 district councillors will be elected across four wards - Ellesmere (2), Malvern (2), Rolleston (3) and Springs (3).

Five community board members will be elected to the Malvern Community Board, in three subdivisions - Hawkins (2), Tawera (1) and West Melton (2).

The mayor is elected 'at large' across the district.

The election will be held by postal voting, which opens on September 16 and closes at noon on October 8. Nominations for candidates open on July 15 and close at noon on August 12.

For further information on the local elections and standing as a candidate, visit www.selwyn.govt.nz/elections, www.vote2019.co.nz or email Selwyn’s electoral officer - electoral.officer@selwyn.govt.nz.

Visit the Electoral Commission website to find out more about enrolling or updating your details.