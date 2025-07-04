Youths arrested after three Rolleston arson incidents

Photo: Getty Images

Six youths have been arrested in relation to three arson incidents in the Rolleston area, police say.

Police confirmed today they had received three separate reports of arson involving buildings in the Rolleston Reserve area.

In a statement they said six youths had been located and taken into custody, following lines of enquiry and the use of CCTV footage.

All six had been referred to Youth Aid.

Sergeant Phil Bayne said police understood these incidents could be disappointing to the community, and issued a reminder to parents.

"We urge parents and caregivers to make sure their rangatahi are acting responsibly, and to be aware of where they are and what they are doing," he said.

"Small choices can have lasting consequences - for individuals and the wider community, and anything could go wrong.

"We do not want to be knocking on your door at 2am telling you something serious has happened involving your young people."

- APL