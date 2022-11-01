23-year-old man dies at Timaru worksite

Police have confirmed a man has died at a Timaru worksite this afternoon.

Worksafe is investigating the incident in which the 23-year-old died.

Police said they were called to the workplace incident on Racecourse Rd in Washdyke.

Fire and Emergency NZ confirmed they sent two fire units to the address after receiving a call at 12.23pm.

Police and St John ambulance also responded to the incident at the address.

-By Nathan Morton