$500k Lotto wins in Timaru, Mataura

Lotto players who bought tickets in Timaru and Mataura are $500,000 richer after splitting the First Division prize in last night’s live draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Park Night 'n Day in Timaru and Mataura Four Square in Mataura.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $6 million.

Strike has also rolled over and will be $300,000 on Saturday night.