Monday, 24 May 2021

Alleged attempted burglar shot during altercation with South Canterbury homeowner

    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts
    3. Star South Canterbury

    A person who was allegedly attempting to break into a property in Timaru has been left with serious injures after an altercation with the homeowner.

    Emergency services were called to the incident on Hide Rd, Seadown, about 3.30am on Sunday.

    Detective Senior Sergeant Jason Stewart said the homeowner confronted the alleged offender and an altercation occurred.

    Stewart said the person found on the property suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

    The Herald reported it believes the man suffered a serious gunshot wound to his hand.

    "The homeowner was shaken by the incident and is assisting police with their inquiries."

    An investigation is under way into the circumstances of the incident.

    Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area overnight, or who has any information which may assist, is asked to contact police by phoning 105, quoting event number P046603045.

     

     

    NZ Herald

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter