Another woman comes forward with complaint against disgraced MP

Andrew Falloon. Photo: NZ Herald

Another young woman has come forward with a complaint about disgraced former Rangitata National MP Andrew Falloon.

National leader Judith Collins confirmed today that another woman had contacted her last night.

Collins said she had advised the woman to contact police.

She said it was now clear there was a pattern involving Falloon, who quit as a National MP this week after a pornographic image was sent to a young woman.

Collins said other victims could take comfort in the fact that more woman were coming forward.

"I hope that any victim feels able to come forward," Collins told reporters while visiting Wairarapa this morning.

Falloon was now an ex MP and not National's responsibility, but she was willing to hear from anyone who had a complaint.