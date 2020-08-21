Arrests after police raids

Police execute a ''pre-planned search warrant'' at a Wansbeck St address in Oamaru yesterday afternoon. Photo: Rebecca Ryan

Police arrested two people and seized methamphetamine, cannabis and firearms after a series of search warrants were executed in Oamaru yesterday.

Detective Sergeant Hannah Booth, of Oamaru, said police executed four search warrants in the North Otago town yesterday afternoon, related to burglary and drugs investigations.

"As a result of those search warrants, a small amount of methamphetamine, cannabis, three high-powered rifles, two slug guns and a large amount of ammunition were located,'' Det Sgt Booth said.

A 31-year-old Oamaru man charged with unlawful possession of firearms, burglary and driving while disqualified will appear in the Dunedin District Court this morning. A 45-year-old Oamaru man was arrested, but released without charge, pending further inquiries.

Recovering more firearms off the streets was ''great for the community'', Det Sgt Booth said.