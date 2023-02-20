Arrests in Canterbury drug and firearms case

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Two men have been arrested in Canterbury and charged with firearms and drugs offences.
Police said on Monday they located a wanted 25-year-old man at a residential property in Pareora, south of Timaru.
A warrant for his arrest was issued after a fight he was allegedly involved in, during which he is accused of firing a weapon.
He will appear in Timaru District Court charged with possessing an offensive weapon and drug and driving-related charges.
At the same property, police said they found a 40-year-old man wanted on a firearms charge.
Police said they also found 19.4g of cannabis there, and "this is likely to lead to further charges being filed".
"This is a great result for police," said Senior Sergeant Leigh Jenkins.