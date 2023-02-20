Monday, 20 February 2023

Arrests in Canterbury drug and firearms case

    Two men have been arrested in Canterbury and charged with firearms and drugs offences.

    Police said on Monday they located a wanted 25-year-old man at a residential property in Pareora, south of Timaru.

    A warrant for his arrest was issued after a fight he was allegedly involved in, during which he is accused of firing a weapon.

    He will appear in Timaru District Court charged with possessing an offensive weapon and drug and driving-related charges.

    At the same property, police said they found a 40-year-old man wanted on a firearms charge.

    Police said they also found 19.4g of cannabis there, and "this is likely to lead to further charges being filed".

    "This is a great result for police," said Senior Sergeant Leigh Jenkins.

    RNZ