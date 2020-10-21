Wednesday, 21 October 2020

Arrests made after drug raids in Oamaru, Dunedin

    Methamphetamine, cannabis and firearms were netted in police raids in Oamaru and Dunedin yesterday.

    Four people were arrested in relation to the search warrants carried out by police aimed at targeting the scale and supply of methamphetamine.

    A police media release said the four arrested faced charges in relation to methamphetamine supply, cannabis cultivation and unlawful possession of firearms.

    Two women, aged 22 and 25, and two men, aged 31 and 38, were due to appear in the Dunedin District Court today.

    Police said they were committed to investigating the sale and supply of illicit drugs, and anyone with information was encouraged to contact police on 105, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.


     

    Otago Daily Times

     

     

