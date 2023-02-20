Arrests in Pareora over weapons, drug offences

Police in South Canterbury have arrested two men in relation to weapons and drug offences today.

Senior Sergeant Leigh Jenkins, of Canterbury CIB, said a 25-year-old man wanted in relation to offending in Christchurch and Temuka was arrested at an address in Pareora, south of Timaru.

The man had allegedly discharged a firearm during an altercation with a member of the public.

He is due to appear in the Timaru District Court today on drug and driving-related charges, and a charge of possessing an offensive weapon.

A 40-year-old man at the same address was arrested and is due to appear in the Timaru District Court tomorrow facing a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Almost 20 grams of cannabis was also found, which was likely to lead to further charges, Snr Sgt Jenkins said.