Ashburton Lotto player wins over $5m

    One very lucky Lotto player from Ashburton has struck Powerball to the tune of $5.3m. 

    The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Ashburton and is made up of $5 million from Powerball First Division and $333,333 from Lotto First Division. 

    Two other lucky punters will take home $333,333, one from Christchurch and one from Cambridge. 

    Tonight’s winner is the fourteenth Powerball winner already this year and comes just a week after a young couple from Auckland won $17.16 million with Powerball First Division. The lucky couple were having a quiet Sunday morning when they discovered the life-changing news – and immediately burst into tears of joy.

     

     

