Burnham soldier killed in double-fatal crash; infant in hospital

Two people, including a New Zealand Army soldier died, in the crash on SH1 at Rangitata on Friday. Photo: George Heard

A soldier died in a double-fatal crash which also left a young child in Starship Hospital with serious injuries.

Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Highway 1 (SH1) and Looker Rd, near Rangitata, South Canterbury, around 3.30pm on Friday.

Police confirmed on Friday night that two people had died at the scene and a third person had sustained serious injuries.

Yesterday the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) confirmed a New Zealand Army soldier based at Burnham Military Camp, just south of Christchurch, was killed in the crash.

Police at the fatal crash on SH1 at Rangitata on Friday. Photo: George Heard

"A young child was also involved and is currently receiving care at Starship Children's Hospital," an NZDF spokeswoman said.

"The family have requested privacy during this difficult time.

"The NZ Army's thoughts are with the soldier's family, friends and colleagues at this tragic time and will continue to offer support as appropriate."

A witness earlier said a smoking car engine had flown into the middle of the road after the crash.

He described the moment another bystander walked to one of the cars and hung a jersey over the window.

The witness said another bystander was "holding on to a body" on the side of the road.

He described seeing a black Holden saloon and a red double-cab ute, the latter so badly damaged he "couldn't even tell the make of it - that's how bad it was".

The police serious crash unit is investigating.

-By Kurt Bayer