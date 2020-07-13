Monday, 13 July 2020

Campervan rolls near Omarama injuring four

    1. Star News
    2. Districts
    3. Star South Canterbury

    Four people have sustained minor injuries after a campervan rolled near Omarama in the Waitaki district this afternoon.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said crews from Omarama and Twizel were initially called to the scene on State Highway 8 about 3km north of Omarama about 12.55pm, at the request of St John, before the crew from Twizel was stood down.

    A medical unit from Omarama was also attending the single-vehicle crash.

    All four occupants sustained minor injuries and were being treated at the scene, the spokeswoman said.

    None were believed to have been trapped.

    The age and gender of the patients was not immediately available.

    Otago Daily Times

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter