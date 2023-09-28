Canterbury blaze started in forestry block

The Pukaki Downs blaze is thought to have started in a forestry block. Photo: RNZ

The fire at Pukaki Downs, which started over a week ago, is believed to have begun in a forestry block and been accidental.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand gave an update on the blaze this morning as work continues to dampen down hot spots and check other areas.

"Clear skies across the Mackenzie District will aid firefighter efforts for most of Thursday, with westerly winds and possible thunderstorms expected later this afternoon.

"A Fire and Emergency Urban Search and Rescue drone team has conducted an overnight thermal imaging flight across the incident ground in targeted areas, with several hotspots detected.

"Firefighters are continuing to work hard in these focused areas, assisted by heavy machinery crews to extinguish the hotspots."

The fire started on Wednesday last week, and shortly after it started there were worries people might have to be evacuated.

State Highway 80 was closed for a period but the weather front which came through, starting on Thursday, helped dampen down the fire.

Snow fell in the area on Friday.

Another Fenz statement yesterday said cloudy, cooler and settled weather conditions were allowing crews on the ground to make further progress extinguishing hotspots.

The size of the fire remained unchanged at 2900ha, with a perimeter of about 38km.

Several hotspots were identified in Tuesday evening’s infrared fly-over, and crews were continuing to work on those yesterday, assisted by heavy machinery and monsoon buckets.

The fire investigation was all but completed. It had established the fire started in a forestry block and the cause was considered accidental.

Incident controller Stephen Butler said there was no connection between the fire and the scientific research burns that were being carried out in the area in the autumn. That programme finished several months ago.

Firefighters on the ground today are from Lake Clearwater, Alford Forest, Upper Rakaia, Ashburton, The Pines/Waikuku and Twizel, assisted by crews from the Department of Conservation.