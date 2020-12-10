Canterbury family excels in the kitchen: Three-part tapas menu earns Silver Fern Farms’ award

Silver Fern Farms livestock representative Simon Boshier (left) with 2020 Plate to Pasture supplier award winners Brent and Kara Lilley and chief executive Simon Limmer. PHOTO: ALEX LOVELL-SMITH

Brent and Kara Lilley, of Coromandel Agriculture Ltd, have been named Silver Fern Farms’ Plate to Pasture Award winners for 2020.

The awards, now in their seventh year, celebrate suppliers of lamb, beef, venison and bull beef who consistently supply quality stock and produce food with the consumer front of mind.

A Food Challenge award also recognised the finalists who excelled in the kitchen. It went to the Gray family, of Hakataramea Station in South Canterbury, who presented a detailed consumer profile alongside their three-part tapas menu consisting of sticky lamb trumpets (lamb shoulder), a Vietnamese salad bowl (venison mince) and a beef fillet on ciabatta.

All Silver Fern Farms suppliers were also assessed on the specification and presentation of stock, their farm assurance status, shareholding, supply volume and timing and use of FarmIQ tools.

Silver Fern Farms group marketing manager Nicola Johnston presents the Food Challenge award to Juliet Gray of Hakataramea Station. PHOTO: ALEX LOVELL-SMITH

The six regional finalists were then assessed by a judging panel to determine the overall winner. The judging panel said the Lilleys’ focus on animal care and environmental action was exceptional.

Their focus on quality resulted in the consistent supply of animals which achieved the Silver Fern Farms eating quality standard across the year, chief judge Melissa Sowden said.

"The Lilleys keep exceptional records to ensure that they are passionate about caring for their animals, the land and native biodiversity.

A field day was held last week on the South Otago property of Maurice and Renee Judson, the winners of the 2019 Plate to Pasture awards.