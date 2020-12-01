Tuesday, 1 December 2020

Canterbury man killed in four-wheel-drive crash named

    The remains of a car involved in a fatal crash near Luggate on Thursday night. PHOTO: MARK PRICE / ODT
    A Canterbury man killed in a single-vehicle crash in Otago last month has been named.

    Tobias Nathan Lee, 47, of the Mackenzie District, died when the four-wheel-drive he was in left State Highway 8A between Tarras and Luggate about 8.35pm on November 12.

    A police spokesperson said they are investigating the circumstances of the crash.

    Police confirmed at the time of the crash Lee died at the scene, next to Swallows Crossing Vineyard.

    The badly damaged four-wheel-drive was due to be examined by the serious crash unit.

