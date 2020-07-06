Canterbury taxidermist hit hard by Covid-19 fallout

Last year O'Rourke Taxidermists processed more than 180 international consignments, so far this year they've done fewer than 20.

Covid-19 restrictions mean the Pleasant Point taxidermist's international work has been slashed by more than 90%.

Owner operators Catherine and Rob Morris say they don't expect much to change for at least two years.

For the full story on how they are handling the downturn in business, click on the video above.

And for more video from the Otago Daily Times and The South Today click here.