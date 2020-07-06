Monday, 6 July 2020

Canterbury taxidermist hit hard by Covid-19 fallout

    Last year O'Rourke Taxidermists processed more than 180 international consignments, so far this year they've done fewer than 20.

    Covid-19 restrictions mean the Pleasant Point taxidermist's international work has been slashed by more than 90%. 

    Owner operators Catherine and Rob Morris say they don't expect much to change for at least two years. 

    For the full story on how they are handling the downturn in business, click on the video above. 

    Timaru Courier

     

     

