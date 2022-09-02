Canterbury township's first responders won't be overlooked for call outs

The first response unit in Omarama has won its battle to get more recognition from emergency services but the proof of the pudding will be in the eating.

The Omarama community has been up in arms over the treatment of the town’s first response unit.

The nearest ambulance from Omarama is 30km away in Twizel, but the town has a group of trained first responder volunteers and an agreement with St John that it will be dispatched to relevant medical calls.

But the first responders often are not called out when they should be, and it led to community protests and a meeting last month to discuss the situation.

St John and Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) were at the meeting and said in a statement yesterday they had taken measures to make sure the first response trial in Omarama was operating as intended.

The two organisations acknowledged the concerns and the strong community support for the service.

"We have taken several actions effective immediately to deliver on our commitment that the enhanced first response trial will continue with support from both our organisations," the statement said.

St John is the lead agency for all medical calls under the national memorandum of understanding (MOU) between it and Fenz.

St John said it had taken steps to make sure its dispatchers understood the different criteria applying to calls in the Omarama area.

The fire communications centre staff have also been briefed on what to expect when St John requests the Omarama first response unit be dispatched.

Ambulance crews servicing the area have been instructed to advise St John if they attend a call and find that the Omarama first response unit is not there, so that it can be investigated.

The Omarama first response unit will advise Fenz if it becomes aware of incidents that it was not called to attend.

A review of the MOU is set to start on November 1.

Craig Dawson.

Omarama First Response Trust trustee Craig Dawson said it was pleasing news to get the two groups on board.

"But the proof is going to be in the pudding — we are going to be sitting back and waiting and seeing what is going to happen."

Mr Dawson said the meeting in Omarama was a real step forward and this had been backed up by the decisions made.

"It was a really good meeting. Everyone spoke well, everyone showed respect for each other and everyone who had to speak were given time."

The first response unit in Omarama had top-rate equipment and experienced staff, he said.

A petition to Parliament was started last month to get the first response recognised but will not be needed if the agreement works.

Mr Dawson said the area was very busy with more boats on Lake Benmore and increased numbers going over the Lindis Pass, which was leading to more accidents.