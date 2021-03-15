Car flips on SH1 north of Oamaru

crash_richmond_0.jpg The driver was left with moderate injuries after the crash near the intersection of Rippon St and State Highway 1. Photo: Ruby Heyward

A car flipped on SH1 north of Oamaru this morning leaving the driver with moderate injuries.

Emergency services were called to the scene at the intersection of Rippon St and State Highway 1, near Richmond at about 8am.

Sergeant Tony Woodbridge said a northbound driver allegedly drifted into the south bound lane, over corrected, skid on the gravel ditch, and collided with a concrete culvert, before flipping.

Nearby residents came out and three to four vehicles stopped to assist the driver, attempting to render first aid and guide traffic until the arrival of emergency services.

Two fire trucks, a police vehicle, and an ambulance were called to the scene

Sgt Woodbridge said it could have been worse as school buses were picking up children at the time.

“It was pretty bad for the driver but it could have been a lot worse for other people.”

A police spokeswoman said there was no traffic management in place, and vehicles could still travel through the area.