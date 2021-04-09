Car meets Oamaru stone: Moderate injuries after Victorian precinct crash

Photo: Ruby Heyward

A person has suffered moderate injuries after a car crash in Oamaru's Victorian precinct.

A police spokeswoman said the vehicle crashed into a building on the corner of Wansbeck St and Tyne St at 1.23pm today.

No other vehicles were involved.

A St John spokesman said one person was taken by ambulance to Oamaru Hospital with moderate injuries.

A reporter at the scene said the car hit the side of Custom House Gallery and a roundabout sign was down.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said two trucks were sent to the scene and crews assisted with traffic control.