Concerns over drink-driving spurs carpark chase

Brent James Baillie. Photo: File

An Oamaru confectioner allegedly chased a man across an airport car park after concerns had been raised about him driving drunk.

Brent James Baillie (47) is on trial before Judge Kevin Phillips at the Dunedin District Court this today.

The general manager of Rainbow Confectionery is accused of drink-driving at Dunedin Airport following a flight from Auckland on August 22.

Defence counsel Nathan Laws said there were “evidence admissibility issues” that would make the charge incapable of proof.

Fellow Oamaru resident Richard Waite was on the same flight as Baillie and told the court he noticed the defendant speaking loudly during the flight.

He saw him order four wines, only when informed they did not sell rum.

“I'll just have whatever has the most alcohol content,” Baillie allegedly said.

When they touched down in Dunedin, Mr Waite said he was concerned about the prospect of the man driving home on the same road as him.

“He was definitely not in a good state,” he said. “I thought he was intoxicated.”

The witness told the court he raised his concerns with airport security before rushing into the car park to find Baillie at the wheel.

He saw a sign-written Rainbow Confectionery vehicle and ran over.

“Hey, you shouldn't be driving, mate,” Mr Waite said.

Baillie, he said, became aggressive.

“I realised I was going to have to do something then,” Mr Waite told the court.

He described trying to grab Baillie's car keys through his window and though he was unsuccessful, the defendant followed when he backed away.

An unlikely 40m chase across the car park followed and ended abruptly when Mr Waite slipped and fell.

He said Baillie took his suitcase and walked back to his car.

Police intervened soon after.

Senior Constable Trevor Wheeler said the defendant, who he found beside the vehicle, was unsteady on his feet and had glazed eyes.

“It was difficult to understand what he was saying,” the officer said.

While he spoke to Mr Waite, he told the court, Baillie walked over to listen.

The defendant refused to return to his vehicle and remained “belligerent and obnoxious”, said Snr Const Wheeler.

At his request, Baillie was allowed to speak to a lawyer “in private” on a police cell phone.

Meanwhile, his own phone – confiscated by officers - was recording audio.

Baillie’s conversation, held in another room, is audible, as are the voices of the officers, apparently commenting on what they can hear.

The court heard Baillie refused to undertake a breath test and later elected to give a blood specimen.

The result was 122mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood – more than twice the legal limit.