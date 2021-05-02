Sunday, 2 May 2021

Court appearance for man after death near Timaru

    Police are investigating the death of a 68-year-old man following an incident north of Timaru on Friday.

    The man died in Christchurch Hospital yesterday evening.

    Detective Senior Sergeant Damon Wells confirmed today that a 28-year-old man had been arrested and would be appearing in Timaru District Court on Monday.

    "Charges are yet to be confirmed," he said.

    "No other people are being sought in relation to this incident."

    Wells said as the matter was before the court police could not comment further.

    NZ Herald

