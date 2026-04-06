Crash near Geraldine closes SH79

State Highway 79 is closed and power lines are reportedly down after a crash near Geraldine this afternoon.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) advised of the crash shortly before 4pm.

The agency said the highway was closed south of Geraldine township, near the intersection with Kennedy St, "following a crash and downed power lines".

"Expect delays and be prepared to detour if required, or consider an alternative route for travel through the area."

Police have been approached for comment.

- Allied Media