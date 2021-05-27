Crashes as freeze hits near Mt Cook

State Highway 8 was closed for a time near Mt Cook after one of several crashes on the road in freezing conditions today.

One News is reporting that in three separate accidents a truck, a van and a car went off the Tekapo-Twizel road.

It was not known if there were any injuries, but the NZ Transport Agency advised that the highway was closed between the intersections of Haymans Rd and Pukaki Canal Rd to allow for vehicle removal.

The road has reopened but there are speed restrictions in place and delays are likely.

Severe frosts and fog were reported in the Mackenzie region and temperatures got as low as -10degC in some places this morning.

Black ice warnings were in place for SH8 Twizel to Burke’s Pass and SH80 Pukaki to Mount Cook.