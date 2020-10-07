Wednesday, 7 October 2020

Crews keeping eye on Waitaki fire scene

    Firefighters at the scene of the blaze. PHOTO: REBECCA RYAN
    Fire crews continue to monitor the scene of a 618ha blaze near Livingstone, inland from Oamaru.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesman said the blaze had been contained and there were no visible signs of fire, but crews would continue ''patrolling the fire ground over the next few days and will re-evaluate next week''.

    ''If anyone sees smoke please ring 111 immediately,'' the spokesman said.

    Fenz was alerted to the fire in Mackenzie Rd, near Livingstone, about 3.15am on Sunday, and a small number of residents self-evacuated. It was fanned by high winds and it was in a rugged area, which made it hard to contain, a Fenz spokesman said.

    Several fire crews and helicopters fought the blaze on Sunday and Monday, including a fire command unit from Dunedin.

    A Department of Conservation (Doc) crew also patrolled the perimeter on Monday night and assisted with the mop-up on Tuesday.

    ''We thank all our volunteers, career staff and partners like Doc, forestry companies and contractors. Also a big thanks to the public for your patience and understanding,'' the Fenz spokesman said.

    The cause of the fire was being investigated.

    Otago Daily Times

     

