Crews tackle large blaze in Arthur's Pass

Fire crews are battling a large blaze in Arthur's Pass this afternoon.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said the fire broke out near the Mount White Bridge near State Highway 73 about noon.

The Arthur's Pass, Sheffield and Springfield stations are attending and five helicopters were getting organised to respond.

The blaze is moving quickly, they said, but at this stage there is no threat to the highway.

"We are just waiting for our crews to respond to decide if we need to close the highway."

Smoke drifting from the fire around the area is possible, the spokesperson said.

-By Devon Bolger