Daughter's coma after Twizel crash adds to family turmoil

Olivia Oughton is fighting for her life in hospital after a crash in Twizel. Photo: Givealittle

An online tribute for a young woman in a coma following a car crash in Twizel has made a public plea to support their family’s ongoing trials.

Olivia Oughton is in hospital fighting for her life in an induced coma at the same time that her father is battling cancer.

Oughton, in her 20s, was rushed to hospital early on Sunday after her car went off the road in the town.

Emergency services arrived at the scene on Mackenzie Drive about 2.45am.

According to Fire and Emergency New Zealand, the car had “come off the road and into a section and ended up against the side of a house”.

The police Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

Now, family friends have gone to her aid in what has been a tough time.

“The family is been in turmoil prior [to the crash],” the tribute on Givealittle says.

"Olivia's dad Dave battling cancer and just finishing off chemo and radiation treatment, while the family is trying to recover from this they are hit with another unimaginable tragedy, every parent's worst nightmare."

According to the tribute, doctors have told the family that Oughton will remain in an induced coma in Christchurch Hospital for another three days before they evaluate her condition again.

It’s understood that she has sustained trauma to her brain and is currently on a ventilator, with a fractured neck and internal bleeding.

“There is the possibility that she may not wake up at all, however, we all know how much of a fighter Olivia is,” the tribute says.

“She is a strong-willed young lady with too much to live for, so we are holding out all hope that this zest for life will be what brings her back to us and fight to survive.”

As of Tuesday morning, more than $6000 had been raised to contribute towards the family’s struggles.