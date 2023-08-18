Dickason family's former neighbours react to guilty verdict

The girls were found dead in their beds at their Timaru home in September 2021. Photo: NZ Herald

WARNING: This story contains content some readers may find upsetting.

Immense sadness, a sombre cloud, acceptance and healing.

That's how some of the Timaru community described the journey they have been on since three little girls were found dead in their home just days after arriving from South Africa.

Two-year-old twins, Maya and Karla, and six-year-old Liané were killed by their mother Lauren Dickason in September 2021.

A High Court jury convicted her of murder on Wednesday, following a harrowing, month-long trial.

Lauren Dickason in court as the guilty verdict was read. Photo: NZ Herald

It was almost two years since Rob and Jade Whaley heard Graham Dickason cry out the night he found his daughters dead. They watched his wife be taken away in an ambulance, and a week later a vigil was held at the end of their drive.

On Thursday, with that same neighbouring house clearly visible across their fence, Jade became emotional speaking about the memorial in their garden for the Dickason girls.

"We have planted a tree in our garden, so I call it the Angel Dickason tree, and it comes out in September with pink blossom. That's why we wanted it," she said.

"I can't say that I've got over it, but I've accepted that it happened and it happened next door to us. But forever, I will always think about those three girls."

Three white stones had been placed under the trees' roots - one for each of the girls.

The couple who lived next door to the Dickason family have planted a memorial in their garden to remember the three girls who were killed. Photo: Supplied / Jade Whaley

Rob Whaley said the Angel Tree was just as much for them as it was for the Dickason sisters.

"That's the memory, and the tree will grow, it's already growing. Trees live for a long time so… it's something just for us I guess," he said.

"It's what we needed to do and it helps with our healing," Jade said.

Both said it had taken a while to accept what happened.

In the immediate aftermath they collected the Dickasons' mail, and were a regular point of contact for family in South Africa.

"For a start I did feel guilt because I did not know [what was going on], and if I did I could've done something, or if I'd heard something, I would've gone over - but I didn't," Jade said.

"A long time has passed and as we're kind of accepting it's matter of fact," Rob said. "There's nothing that we can actually change about it, you've just got to get on."

Local chaplain Alan Cummins Photo: RNZ

Timaru Mayor Nigel Bowen hoped following the tragedy more people would check in with those around them, encouraging people to reach out if they needed it. It was clear mental health was still something kept in the shadows, he said.

"How do we wrap around services of those in need in the community? The problem is sometimes we don't always know where the need is. That's the challenge.

"So it's those basics that we can do - look out for the people across the fence and make those small efforts, say hello and ask how people are."

Local chaplain Alan Cummins said a sombre cloud reappeared over Timaru with the trial - but now that was lifting.

"You hate to say clichés like 'time heals' and all of that but there's been some work go on, and the memories are still there but they lose a bit of their intensity."

The Dickason family will forever remain etched into the town's history, Reverend Cummins said.

A tree Rob and Jade Whaley planted in their garden as a memorial for the Dickason girls. Photo: Supplied / Jade Whaley

In a statement South Canterbury Chief Medical Officer Dr Ben Pearson said the loss of Karla, Maya and Liané deeply affected the small hospital community, and their thoughts were with the family.

"We are very much a family and when we recruit new people, many of our colleagues - including their partners and children - go above and beyond to welcome new families to help them settle," he said.

"It's one of the unique qualities of working in Timaru Hospital - everyone goes the extra mile and the Dickason family were no exception to this.

"The tragedy, through to the trial, has been very hard on our staff and their families. Support has been offered to all staff including their families.

"We are a small hospital community - our greatest strength is that we look after one another. I would like to thank everyone who has offered support and kind messages to our staff during this difficult time."