Dogs called on axe-wielding man

    The man allegedly threatened people with an axe. Photo: Getty Images
    An Oamaru man who sparked a manhunt after allegedly threatening the occupants of a South Hill property with an axe last night will appear in the Oamaru District Court this morning.

    A police dog squad was called in from Dunedin to help apprehend the 52-year-old after police were called to a South Hill property at 9.50pm and arrived about 10.17pm after a man allegedly made "threatening remarks to a family member", a police media spokeswoman said.

    Sergeant Blair Wilkinson, of Oamaru, said the man confronted the occupants with the weapon in hand before he fled the scene, but was later located and arrested at 12.55am today.

    The man was charged with aggravated burglary.

    No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

     

     

