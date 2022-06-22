Double truck crash in South Canterbury

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Police were called to the scene of two truck crashes near Tekapo in South Canterbury this morning.
A truck and trailer tipped in icy conditions on State Highway 8 between Tekapo and Twizel at 12.10am on Wednesday.
Police said a short time later a second truck crashed into the trailer that had tipped over at the same location.
It has been a cold and icy start to the day for many parts of the south.
Some people are waking up to temperatures as low as minus -10 deg C.
Police are asking motorists to take care, drive to the conditions and delay travel if possible, particularly in Dunedin's hilly suburbs.