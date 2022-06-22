Wednesday, 22 June 2022

Double truck crash in South Canterbury

    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts
    3. Star South Canterbury

    Police were called to the scene of two truck crashes near Tekapo in South Canterbury this morning.

    A truck and trailer tipped in icy conditions on State Highway 8 between Tekapo and Twizel at 12.10am on Wednesday.

    Police said a short time later a second truck crashed into the trailer that had tipped over at the same location.

    SH8 is closed between Tekapo and Twizel. Image: Supplied
    SH8 is closed between Tekapo and Twizel. Image: Supplied
    One person suffered minor injuries and the road is closed and grit is being spread.

    It has been a cold and icy start to the day for many parts of the south.

    Some people are waking up to temperatures as low as minus -10 deg C.

    Police are asking motorists to take care, drive to the conditions and delay travel if possible, particularly in Dunedin's hilly suburbs.

    NZ Herald

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter