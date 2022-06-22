Double truck crash in South Canterbury

Police were called to the scene of two truck crashes near Tekapo in South Canterbury this morning.

A truck and trailer tipped in icy conditions on State Highway 8 between Tekapo and Twizel at 12.10am on Wednesday.

Police said a short time later a second truck crashed into the trailer that had tipped over at the same location.

SH8 is closed between Tekapo and Twizel. Image: Supplied

One person suffered minor injuries and the road is closed and grit is being spread.

It has been a cold and icy start to the day for many parts of the south.

Some people are waking up to temperatures as low as minus -10 deg C.

Police are asking motorists to take care, drive to the conditions and delay travel if possible, particularly in Dunedin's hilly suburbs.