Sunday, 17 April 2022

Driver of milk tanker dies in South Canterbury crash

    The driver of a milk tanker died in a crash in South Canterbury yesterday.

    Police said they were called at about 8am after a tanker crashed in Old Ferry Rd, near Morven.

    A helicopter was called, however the driver died at the scene.

    No other vehicles were involved in the crash, police said.

    The Serious Crash Unit was advised and the circumstances of the crash are under investigation.

    It brings the Easter holiday road toll to three.

