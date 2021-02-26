Friday, 26 February 2021

Drug charges after Oamaru search

    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts
    3. Star South Canterbury

    Ammunition, methamphetamine utensils and cannabis have been found following a search warranted executed by Oamaru police on Wednesday.

    Senior Sergeant Jason McCoy said that as a result, a 25-year-old male has been arrested for unlawful possession of ammunition, and possession of methamphetamine utensils.

    Police also summonsed a 39-year-old man, from the same address, for cultivating cannabis.

    The 25-year-old man will appear in the Oamaru District Court next Wednesday, but police were unsure when the 39-year-old man would appear in court.

    Otago Daily Times

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter