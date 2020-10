The Waitaki River mouth. File photo

A search is going on at the Waitaki River mouth after reports of someone being seen in the water.

A spokeswoman said police arrived at the scene, near Glenavy, about 8.30am.

A light aircraft was being used to help search the water.

About three weeks ago, a whitebaiter had a lucky escape in the same area when he was swept out to sea.

The man was wearing a lifejacket, and made it back to shore by himself.