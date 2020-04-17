Friday, 17 April 2020

Final siren call for brigade stalwart Mac

    Alan McQuarters receiving his QSM in 2018.
    lan "Mac" McQuarters, Queen's Service Medal recipient for services to the community, patron of the Ashburton Fire Museum and Variety Theatre Ashburton, passed away last week at age 90.

    Mr McQuarters had served the Ashburton community for more than 60 years.

    He was a member of the Ashburton Volunteer Fire Brigade from 1954 to 1979 and assisted the fire brigade as station keeper for 22 years, as well as helping to maintain the brigade's museum.

    He was awarded the United Fire Brigades' Association of New Zealand Gold Star and made a life member of the Ashburton Brigade. He was a member of the Ashburton Savage Club for over 65 years and helped establish the Plains Ashburton Rotary Club.

    He played in the Ashburton Silver Band for 30 years and was a foundation member of the Ashburton Operatic Society (renamed Variety Theatre Ashburton).

    Mr McQuarters was a dedicated member of a small team instrumental in the building of the Ashburton Trust Event Centre.

    Members of the Ashburton Volunteer Fire Brigade and the Ashburton Fire Museum paid tribute to Mr McQuarters in their own way; the morning following his death the station siren sounded to mark Alan's final call, and the Ashburton Fire Museum posted on Facebook.

    Mr McQuarters' life will be celebrated at a memorial service in the Ashburton Trust Event Centre at a future date.

